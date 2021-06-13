Calls for a clean-air zone or congestion charge area to help tackle Stratford’s transport problems appear to lack support at Warwickshire County Council.

The suggestion was made after the recent bank holiday weekend, when congestion engulfed the town and motorists were left at a standstill on many of the major routes in and out, including the Warwick Road.

In the wake of those problems, some suggested to the Herald that making use of technology to enforce a clean-air zone or congestion charge area – similar to that which was recently introduced in Birmingham – could be the way forward.

Dr Kevin Bond, chair of the Stratford Society, supported the idea of charging out-of-town motorists who ventured through the town centre.

Meanwhile, Stephen Norrie of Stratford Climate Action described the idea as interesting, although he said careful consideration would be needed to avoid poorer out-of-town commuters who work in Stratford from being penalised.

However, Warwickshire County Council confirmed this week there were currently no plans to introduce such measures in Stratford.

Instead, the council said that all future transport proposals in the town were contained within the 2018 Stratford transport strategy.

These proposals include improving cycling and walking infrastructure, new relief roads, new signage promoting the park-and-ride and better bus services.

There is some frustration that not enough is being done to solve the town’s transport woes, with some critical of the county council for delays to the Birmingham Road improvement scheme.

Work on the road – Stratford’s most notorious traffic problem area – is due to begin in September, but only if booster shots are not needed f