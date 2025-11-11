FOUR Claverdon men who died during the First World War have been officially recognised in the church memorial – 104 years after it was installed.

The names of the soldiers had been accidentally omitted, but thanks to research from Claverdon resident, Alison Hoddell, that has been put right.

Alison carried out research on the lives of people from the village who lost their lives in the world wars and Afghanistan. This resulted in a book, Lest We Forget, which came out in 2024, and the discovery that Percy Mitchell, Reginald Price, Arthur Rotton and Frederick Wilkinson, were not on the memorial. After a consultation with family members who could be contacted, the church council in Claverdon decided to take action. A new memorial board was made, funded by the Royal British Legion, and was installed in the church for Remembrance Sunday.

Who were the four soldiers?

Percy Mitchell was the son of a Birmingham pen manufacturer who lived at Bryn Arden on Henley Road.

He joined the war effort and served with the Herefordshire Regiment in Gallipoli and Egypt and then fought up through southern Palestine to Beersheba. Aged 29, he was killed in a successful attack against the Ottomans and is buried in southern Israel. He left a wife and son.

There are four new names that have been added to the war memorial plaques inside St Michael and All Angels Church

Reginald Price, whose father and brother were both vicars of Claverdon, grew up in the vicarage on Church Road.

He attended the Birmingham School of Art and became an art teacher, first at Charterhouse and then at Rossall School in Lancashire. He enlisted with the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and was sent to France.

He was transferred to a role behind the lines, in comparative safety, but when he got wind that the ‘big push’ was coming, he asked to be transferred back to his old platoon. He died, aged 37, leading his men over the top on the first day of the Somme.

Arthur Rotton came from a military family. His parents were originally from Birmingham but his father was serving in Benghal, India, when Arthur was born. The family moved to Claverdon after the father retired and lived at Church Fields, Langley Road.

Arthur joined as a private with the Manchester Regiment and then transferred to the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry. He served in Greece and the Balkans before returning to France but he contracted malaria and died, aged 20.

Fred Wilkinson was the son of a commercial traveller. His family settled in Claverdon around 1910. Fred worked first as a clerk at a general merchants and then as a commercial traveller before joining up in 1911.

He served in France as a gunner in the Royal Field Artillery, but he contracted paratyphoid fever, a form of blood poisoning caused by contaminated food and water, and died, aged 20.