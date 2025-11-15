Storm Claudia left flooded roads and high water levels in her wake - with flood warning for River Arrow and River Alne at Alcester and Oversley Mill
Published: 14:53, 15 November 2025
Storm Claudia left flooded roads and high water levels in her wake after striking on Friday.
There were train cancellation and heaving congestion on the roads as heavy rainfall brought widespread disruption.
Some roads remain waterlogged - such as this one if Little Alne, pictured.
There is a red alert flood warning for the River Arrow and River Alne at Alcester and Oversley Mill.
As of 2.30pm the River Alne level at Little Alne was 2.80 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 3.07 metres.
Other river levels remain high, with the Avon in Stratford and Bidford, and the Stour in Wimpstone still rising - although flooding is not expected.