Storm Claudia left flooded roads and high water levels in her wake after striking on Friday.

There were train cancellation and heaving congestion on the roads as heavy rainfall brought widespread disruption.

Some roads remain waterlogged - such as this one if Little Alne, pictured.

The Rivers Alne and Arrow around Alcester are on red flood alert following heavy rain, this road at Little Alne being pictured this morning under water.

There is a red alert flood warning for the River Arrow and River Alne at Alcester and Oversley Mill.

As of 2.30pm the River Alne level at Little Alne was 2.80 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 3.07 metres.

Other river levels remain high, with the Avon in Stratford and Bidford, and the Stour in Wimpstone still rising - although flooding is not expected.