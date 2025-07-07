Classic night as Classic Ibiza marks 10th anniversary tour at Ragley

MARKING its 10th anniversary, Classic Ibiza was back at Ragley Hall on Saturday (5th July) providing a sell-out crowd with over five hours of house music.

Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra performed a ‘best of’ set of house classics from the show’s decade-long repertoire.

The concert also featured London Community Gospel Choir (LCGC) who added their vocals to a number of tracks during the evening.

Classic Ibiza marked its 10th anniversary tour at the weekend.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “Ragley Hall, that was pure magic. We brought the back-to-back anthems, you matched the energy, and together we kicked off our 10th anniversary celebrations in true Classic Ibiza style.

“A huge thank you to Stephen Hussey’s incredible Urban Soul Orchestra and our DJs, Goldierocks and Jose Luis – you never fail to raise the bar every year with your spellbinding performances.

Urban Soul Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir.

“London Community Gospel Choir, what can I say, other than glorious!”

London Community Gospel Choir and DJ Jose Luis