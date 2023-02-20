CLASSIC Ibiza is set to return to Ragley Hall this summer with more Balearic-infused house music and another year supporting the Shakespeare Hospice.

Expect more than five hours of music, headlined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), at the concert in the grounds of the stately home near Alcester on Saturday, 1st July.

Lights, lasers and music at the Classic Ibiza show. (62534987)

It will be the second consecutive year that Classic Ibiza has supported the Shottery-based hospice – last year’s concert saw £8,000 raised to support the charity, which includes a hospice at home service.

Karen Davies, of the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “Once again, we are delighted to be the charity of choice for Classic Ibiza. Last year’s event raised an incredible £8,000 for the hospice, which would be enough to pay for two hours of care and support to 100 patients, and their loved ones, in the local community who are impacted by a life-limiting illness. We look forward to another fantastic evening this year, where we hope to raise even more money for our vital clinical services.”

The event will feature various fundraising initiatives, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates.

The hospice will also have a shop, selling a range of merchandise.

The Shakespeare Hospice stall at last year's event. (62535000)

Gates open at 5.30pm, with the show starting with a chill-out DJ set. This will be followed by DJ Jose Luis, USO and DJ Goldierocks, and a house DJ set by Goldierocks. USO then returns to the stage for a dance set, accompanied by a laser and light show.

Tickets are adults (over 18s) £48, children (5–17) £24 and under 5s free from www.classicibiza.co.uk.