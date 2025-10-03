Classic fun at Stratford church’s fundraising fete

MUSIC, stalls, entertainment and the mayhem of a children’s three-legged race provided a fun family afternoon in Stratford on Saturday.

There were also traditional games, a very popular tomobolla stall, a vintage clothes sale and – also very popular – a prosecco and Pimms stand.

Holy Trinity Church fete, which took place on the RSC Gardens, Waterside, saw performances by the Trinity Players and Stratford Rock Choir while on Old Town and Trinity Close there were a dozen or so classic cars on display, including a Jaguar XK140 and the vicar’s own vehicle, a Morris Minor.

The Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter, joined Trinity Players performers Tim Raistrick and archdeacon Brian Russell at Holy Trinity Fete on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

The action started with a parade from the Bancroft Gardens, in front of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, to the fete’s main arena where Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter opened the event along with Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, and Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella.

The fete finished with a dog show with classes for the most handsome fella, the prettiest lady, best handler and dog and, importantly, the best sausage catcher.

The vicar, the Rev Patrick Taylor, said: “Our community fete was a wonderful occasion with over 2,000 people attending.

“We have raised more than £4,000 which will be put towards restoring the fabric of Holy Trinity Church and the cost of installing a new sound system to replace the current one, which is old and unreliable.”

Paige Hopper and Charlotte Guy was all dressed up. Photo: Iain Duck

He added: “As a classic car owner, a highlight for me was the line up of wonderful old cars. But the best thing about the day was the opportunity to bring the local community together and meet new people.

“My thanks to all those who made the event possible, especially Tony Guy who worked tirelessly over many months to make it all happen.”

Charles Harbone from Redditch showed his 1971 Austin. Photo: Iain Duck

Jenny Masona, visiting from the USA, found a furry friend in Phil Coldicote. Photo: Iain Duck

Stratford Rock Choir

Hooking the ducks at Holy Trinity Fete on Saturday were Theo Loquens, aged nine, Hugo Loquens, three, Rosie Loquens, six, Aua Broadbent, 11, Willow Loquens, 11, and William Newton, eight. Photo: Iain Duck

There was fun and games in the children’s races at the Holy Trinity Fete on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

The was time for an ice cream for the first responders at the Holy Trinity Fete on Saturday. Photo: iain Duck

Charlotte Williams, aged eight, splatting the rat. Photo: Iain Duck