Classic cars tour south Warwickshire to help raise money for area’s historic churches

TOURING the south Warwickshire countryside in a classic car, visiting historic churches sounds like a wonderful way to spend a day… even if the summer weather is typically British.

This was the case on Saturday (22nd July) for the Bard’s Drive Classic & Vintage Car Rally 2023.

And so, despite the downpours, a group of classic car owners took to the lanes for a tour of south Warwickshire to help raise money for the Warwickshire & Coventry Historic Churches Trust.