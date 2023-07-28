Classic cars tour south Warwickshire to help raise money for area’s historic churches
Published: 11:14, 28 July 2023
TOURING the south Warwickshire countryside in a classic car, visiting historic churches sounds like a wonderful way to spend a day… even if the summer weather is typically British.
This was the case on Saturday (22nd July) for the Bard’s Drive Classic & Vintage Car Rally 2023.
And so, despite the downpours, a group of classic car owners took to the lanes for a tour of south Warwickshire to help raise money for the Warwickshire & Coventry Historic Churches Trust.