Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper helps make Warwickshire fete a summer success
Published: 16:00, 04 July 2025
FROM a farmer to a fly-past, the much-loved Long Compton Community Fete returned on Saturday (28th June) at Aunt Phoebe’s Recreation Ground.
Always a favourite in the village calendar, this year’s event also had celebrity pulling power as Kaleb Cooper, star of Clarkson’s Farm and The World According to Kaleb, officially opened the fete.
There were plenty of activities and entertainment on offer throughout the afternoon, including a classic car show, live music, children’s games and a grand raffle. There was even a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber.
Unfortunately, the dog show and agility display had to be cancelled due to the (very hot) weather but there were plenty of drinks to keep the people cool.