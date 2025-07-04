Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper helps make Warwickshire fete a summer success

FROM a farmer to a fly-past, the much-loved Long Compton Community Fete returned on Saturday (28th June) at Aunt Phoebe’s Recreation Ground.

Always a favourite in the village calendar, this year’s event also had celebrity pulling power as Kaleb Cooper, star of Clarkson’s Farm and The World According to Kaleb, officially opened the fete.

Star of Clarkson’s Farm Kaleb Cooper opened Long Compton fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

There were plenty of activities and entertainment on offer throughout the afternoon, including a classic car show, live music, children’s games and a grand raffle. There was even a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber.

Unfortunately, the dog show and agility display had to be cancelled due to the (very hot) weather but there were plenty of drinks to keep the people cool.

Left, Antoinette Nash from Great Wolford sold her range of Nana Nettys preserves.

There was a larage display of vintage and classic vehicles on display at Long Compton fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Graham Williams and wife Gayle displayed their 1935 MG PA sports car. Mr Williams has owned the car for 62 years.

Musical entertainment at Long Compton fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Above, Purdey Walton, 3, took a relaxing ride on the merry-go-round.