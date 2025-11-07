Claims of cowardice and rich against poor as Warwickshire backs single authority option

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

WHAT should have been a formality turned into farce with the leader of Warwickshire County Council branded a “coward” for stopping a political rival from speaking.

Cabinet met to rubber stamp a decision to pursue a county-wide council under government plans to create single tier local authorities across England.

Last month two thirds of county councillors voted for that option - as opposed to a north-south split and the creation of two councils - citing increased cost savings and the risks associated with pulling apart services currently delivered on a county-wide basis.

The Warwickshire County Council political map.

However, that didn’t stop the political point scoring from entering overdrive, particularly in an unedifying end when leader, Cllr George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central), concluded the questions from councillors without allowing Cllr Keith Kondakor (Green, Weddington) to speak.

As chair of the meeting, Cllr Finch has sole discretion over which non-cabinet members he takes views or questions from. He afforded that opportunity to six councillors from three different parties, including his own, but not the only Green in the room.

“So you have decided not to let me speak,” said Cllr Kondakor.

Cllr Finch replied: “No. I think, Keith, you have spoken enough on matters.”

Cllr Kondakor questioned the political balance but Cllr Finch made clear that his issue was with the individual.

“I think the behaviour you have shown towards me over the last few weeks has showed… you need to start behaving in a manner that [is] as a councillor,” he said.

Cllr Kondakor called that “disgraceful” and again requested to speak on the matter “like every other councillor”.

Cllr Finch interjected and said: “I am chairing this meeting. You are here by my invitation, I am not raising my voice, you are. If you could please let us continue this and let the cabinet agree the recommendation.”

Cllr Kondakor said: “I only raise my voice when I am banned from speaking. I am a respectable councillor and expect to be treated like everyone else.”

Cllr Finch went ahead with the vote amid Cllr Kondakor’s calls that he had been “disenfranchised” and finished with: “You are a coward, Councillor Finch.”

Cllr Finch said: “Thank you, Councillor Kondakor, for those lovely words there.”

The tone had been set from the start when Cllr Finch introduced his “eye-opening” visit to Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s meeting on the matter – that authority wants separate unitaries for north and south Warwickshire.

“A lot of them didn’t have the interests of Warwickshire residents at heart,” he said, something Cllr Kondakor shook his head at while Liberal Democrat deputy leader Cllr Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) tutted in disbelief.

“We at Warwickshire County Council and other councillors across the chambers voted for a single unitary to show that preference was great,” he added.

He reiterated that he “wished it never happened” but vowed to make the best of it, advocating services being delivered by one Warwickshire-wide council.

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance Cllr Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) then declared there was “only one option”, repeating the county council’s assertion that it would make a £68 million difference over five years to two councils before getting political.

“Thirty councillors were very united and believed that Warwickshire should stay together and look after the people. The Lib Dem point of view seems very selfish, the rich from the south against the poor from the north which is very bad,” he said.

Portfolio holder for customer and localities, Cllr Mike Bannister (Reform UK, Nuneaton Abbey), also weighed in.

“Some people still want to opt out, they say it doesn’t suit them, the timing is wrong or they don’t want change. Leadership isn’t about ducking decisions, it is about facing them squarely,” he said, thanking those who had voted for a single unitary for taking a “sensible and pragmatic approach”.

“I can’t say the same for our Liberal Democrat and Green councillors,” he continued. “That is disappointing. Their position appears to be driven not by evidence but the protection of their own local interests.

“We are standing by our professional officers’ analysis, not a spurious Deloitte report. Time will tell which view holds up and I am confident it will be ours.”

Cllr Boad said her group had accepted the result of the vote despite holding different views but struck back over Reform’s attacks.

“What I object to is comments that we don’t care about the poor, that we are looking after our own interests,” she said. “I completely dispute that. You have your view, you should allow us to have ours that two is best… I really think painting us as the evil people in the room simply for having our own view on this – I think we spoke at the leader’s meeting about how we should disagree on issues and not personalities.”

Cllr Finch said meetings of group leaders were confidential, adding: “I do hope you remember that for next time, it is very inappropriate.”