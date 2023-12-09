A SUPER-duper hamper selection had everything anyone would need for a Happy Christmas and it was just one of the many super gifts on sale at St Peter’s Wellesbourne last Saturday when £1,600 was raised for church funds.

Church warden, Jan Wallis said: “The Christmas hamper had everything you’d need apart from the roast dinner. There was Prosecco, Christmas cake and pudding, chocolate, coffee and tea. Local people sold crafts like beauty soaps and creams and there was carol music as well.”

Wellesbourne Church’s Christmas fair took place last Saturday where Christine Shehata, Sue Renshaw, Linda Mitchell, Sheena Smith, Jenny Boyle and Bob White lent a hand to help raise money for church funds. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Christmas fair at St Peter’s was held in the church and at the nearby church centre and to keep everyone warm on a chilly day, hot soup and rolls were available along with plenty of cakes and sweets.