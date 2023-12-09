Wellesbourne gets ready to celebrate the festive season
A SUPER-duper hamper selection had everything anyone would need for a Happy Christmas and it was just one of the many super gifts on sale at St Peter’s Wellesbourne last Saturday when £1,600 was raised for church funds.
Church warden, Jan Wallis said: “The Christmas hamper had everything you’d need apart from the roast dinner. There was Prosecco, Christmas cake and pudding, chocolate, coffee and tea. Local people sold crafts like beauty soaps and creams and there was carol music as well.”
The Christmas fair at St Peter’s was held in the church and at the nearby church centre and to keep everyone warm on a chilly day, hot soup and rolls were available along with plenty of cakes and sweets.