THERE’S a minor miracle about to take place at St Andrew's Church Parish Centre, Shottery, next week when the community’s first ever beer festival will be staged.

Rev Mike Stewart, left and Rev Craig Groocock raise a glass to the frst ever beer festival at Shottery St Andrews Church Centre this weekend. (59879381)

Reverend Mike Stewart of St Andrew’s Church said he’s thought about having a beer festival to celebrate with the whole community of Shottery and Stratford for many years and now it’s going to happen this Friday and Saturday.

“Beer festivals have been held in churches before and we felt this was the right time and venue to host our own especially after lockdown so we wanted to do something that was community minded. I put it to the church council and they responded positively and I was quite surprised how many people were in favour of the idea. Any profit we make from the festival will be put into the budget to help work with children in the community,” Rev Stewart said.

Ales, ciders, gin, wine, soft drinks, food and live music will be available on both days and entry costs £5 which includes a commemorative free beer glass which bears the St Andrew’s Church logo.

Don’t misplace the pint glass because it means discount entry on day two – the Saturday - so take it along for a top up and enjoy the festival’s flavoursome favourites on offer.

Everyone is welcome and all payment types are accepted but tickets are only available on the parish centre door.

Rev Stewart added: “We want people to enjoy each other’s company and come together and celebrate something we lost a bit during Covid. This is meant to be a celebration of life and joy in fact wine is a celebration as we learn from the Bible when Jesus turned water into wine at a wedding in the village of Cana.”

Beer tokens can be bought and used for all drinks at the festival.

Opening times are: Friday, 14th October, 3pm to 10pm and Saturday, 15th October, 12pm to 10pm.