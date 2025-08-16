AN unholy row has broken out over a landmark tree.

At stake is a sycamore that is believed to have stood for 250 years in Lower Brailes.

For most of that time it has enjoyed a peaceful existence in what was the garden of the rectory for St George’s Church.

But the roots of the current trouble date back to the early 1980s when the Diocese of Coventry decided to divide the plot, to create space for a new-build vicarage – also allowing it to sell the original home and its remaining garden into private ownership.

The sycamore – the same species as the historic Northumberland that was chopped down in an entirely unrelated incident – has now provoked a stand-off between the diocese that still owns the newer property and the owners of its near neighbour, The Old Parsonage.

Richard Gray next to the sycamore which is thought to be 250 years old. Photo: Mark Williamson

The diocese claims the tree’s roots have caused subsidence and its insurer’s legal agents are demanding the tree is chopped down – or it will install a root barrier that it says will cost £69,768.88, plus VAT – an eye-watering sum it says it will seek to reclaim.

Richard and Melanie Gray, now aged 76 and 74, were the second private owners of the older building when they bought it some 30 years ago and Richard, representing his wife who still lives there, refuses to be intimidated by the threats.

In January he sent a detailed response to an email received from the legal firm Clyde & Co in December – but heard nothing until last month.

They replied with a letter that ignored all his counter arguments but set out their demand the tree should be cut down or they would seek recovery of the cost of the barrier – demanding action in 28 days from the letter written on 25th July.

Mr Gray has asked again for a response but with Clyde & Co’s deadline approaching, decided to go public with what he thinks is a surprising attitude from the diocese in several respects.

Going back to the time when the church divided up the plot, he points out it did so with full awareness of the tree and its location – and not only left it in place and went ahead with its building work but partitioned the land in a way that the sycamore became part of the private sale.

He said while the vicarage was lived in regularly there were no suggestions of problems but after being left empty a water pipe burst in the roof causing serious internal damage.

And he says a claim assessment report that was carried out didn’t think the tree was the cause of the subsidence, rather that it was more likely to be spells of hot weather reducing moisture in the soil.

But he believes this is being ignored in favour of an arboricultural report that blames the sycamore – and further flags up that another tree, an elder, could be a problem in future.

He told the Herald he was urging the diocese to reconsider its position.

He said: “The church should accept their own engineer’s view that the tree is not the cause and withdraw the notice they issued that they hold Melanie responsible for costs associated with removing the tree or building a barrier.

“They should also accept responsibility for leaving the tree as it was/is when they still owned it and built close to it – and adopt a positive attitude towards trees and their benefit to parishioners and do their utmost to save trees, not kill them.”

And of the threat of costs without prior consultation, he added: “They are supposed to be a caring, pastoral organisation and should behave accordingly. They should respond to points made to them and not ignore them – and put vicars in vicarages, not leave them empty.”

When approached by the Herald for a comment, a Clyde & Co spokesperson said: “We are confident that our work has been carried out professionally and fairly at all times.”

The Diocese of Coventry was invited to comment but had not responded.