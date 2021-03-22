Church bell to toll for all who have died from Covid-19 in Stratford district

THE bell at Holy Trinity Church will be tolled for each person who has died in the Stratford district tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark a National Day of Reflection - a year since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Payers will also be said for those whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

Rev’d Patrick Taylor said: “The church will be open from 11am for those who wish to come and light a candle or say a prayer to remember someone they know who has been affected by the pandemic.

"Then at 12noon we will toll the bell to remember each person who has died in the Stratford district. We stand together with everyone who is grieving as we commemorate this tragic loss of life.”

The church said it would toll the bell about 295 times - the number of people who have died in the district with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

Staff at The Shakespeare Hospice will also be taking part in Shottery.

On 16th March last year, the hospice's senior management team and clinical team managers took the decision to close to all physical patient activity on site.

Head of clinical services Jo Poyner said: “This was in order to safeguard our often very vulnerable patients, their carers and loved ones, alongside our own workforce and the wider community.

“We took a very serious view of our part in helping to manage the impact of this rapidly spreading infection but also needed to ensure that all of our patients and families were still receiving appropriate, supportive care.

“We therefore rapidly mobilised our virtual support offer, ensuring that no patient, family member or carer went without our provision, if they were in need."

Jo added: “The decisions we took a year ago were not done lightly but we know they were the right ones in the rapidly-changing circumstances - and in the 12 months since, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure the quality of care we offer, whether in person or remotely, is of the highest quality possible.

“This past year has had a huge impact on us all and we fully support the idea of next Tuesday’s national day of reflection.”

The National Day of Reflection is organised by Marie Curie.