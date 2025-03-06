This Sunday (9th March), the Stratford and District Model Railway Club will be holding its third club show at the Bearley Village Hall. This is the first time that the show will be held at this venue having previously used the Stratford Bowls Club facilities in Tiddington.

The hall can be found using the sat nav address CV37 0SR. It can be accessed by following the A3400 northwards from the Bishopston roundabout on the A46 and then taking a right hand turn immediately before the Bearley railway bridge. The entrance to the hall and its car park is a short distance up the Snitterfield Road on the left-hand side. There is ample on-site parking for up to 47 cars. Parking is free, as is entry to the show, though we hope that visitors will support the club by making a donation. Doors will open at 10am and close at 4pm. Light refreshments will be available to purchase from the café.

Peter Parker being pictured with Dawn-Lee Station N gauge layout at a previous Stratford and District Model Railway Club show. Photo: Mark Williamson

Previous shows were held on an annual basis but the decision has been made to hold them on alternate years so that each time more new layouts are available to show to the public. The next show will thus be in 2027.

The Club plan to have at least 10 layouts on display at various stages of completion so that the method of construction of each can be explained and also the history behind each project. Members will be on hand to answer any questions that visitors may have. In addition, there will be sales tables selling (cash only) pre-owned rolling stock, track and model buildings mainly of N and 00 scale. Display boards will be set up describing the Club’s activities and facilities together with details of membership for those interested in joining. More information can be obtained from the Club’s website which can be accessed via sdmrc.co.uk.

The Club looks forward to welcoming you to what will be an interesting and informative visit.