A tree-mendous time was had at Bidford Christmas Tree Festival at St Laurence’s Church last weekend (9th to 10th December) when a record-breaking £3,500 was raised.

Church treasurer Andrew Pitt explained the money is needed to help with roof repairs.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to spend £35,000 on the church tower roof. It dates from 1250 and it’s given up, so every time it rained water came gushing down the tower on the inside, drenching the bells and bell ringers.”

Alice Rushton, aged 12, was captured studying some of the 40 Christmas trees displayed inside St Laurence's Church in Bidford last weekend. The Christmas trree festival, now in it's 24th year, was held to raise money for the church tower restoration fund. Photo: Mark Williamson

He continued: “Of course we don’t just do the tree festival for the money, it’s a lovely community event. We have lots of people helping out, including the WI and the village cafe, who do the refreshments.”

There are 40 trees on display, each individually decorated by groups, business, families and creative individuals. Visitors are given a programme and asked to vote for their favourite.

“Our overall winner this year was Gilly Wright who trained as a florist – she won the cup,” said Andrew. “Her tree was amazing and incorporated various garden implements; it even had a wheelbarrow.”

The trees will be on display for a while longer. “When it gets a bit dark, around 4pm, we put the main lights down and the church is full of trees with their lights on – it looks magical,” said Andrew.