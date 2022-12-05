Christmas tree charity collection service expands to Stratford area

A CHRISTMAS tree collection service, which raises money for charity, has been extended into Stratford.

The Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices.

The service will be available in Stratford in January. (61115284)

In return for a donation, the scheme’s volunteers will collect and repurpose your real Christmas tree, with collections taking place over the weekend of 13th-15th January.

This year, the scheme will cover the Stratford area.

Launched in 2020, the project has raised £54,000 - £34,000 of that was this year when 2,500 trees were collected with the help of 125 volunteers.

Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation at The Myton Hospices, said: “The growth of the collection each year has been fantastic and we are looking forward to collecting and recycling even more trees this year. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who makes the collections possible and to all those who support by making a donation.”

Collected trees are transported to Russells Garden Centre in Baginton to be shredded and used to restock paths in their gardens and maze. Some trees will also be used in the production of biomass for fuel.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can register at https://form.jotform.com/220080212168342