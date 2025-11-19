THE festive spirit was flowing in Stratford as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

A day of live music, arts and crafts and a festive market on Saturday (15th November) meant there was something for everyone ahead of the big switch-on at 5.30pm. Along Henley Street there was a giant snow globe while Escape Arts led activities for children on Wood Street.

The main stage, which this year was moved from Bridge Street to Rother Street, hosted live music as well as carol singers. Members of the RSC’s production of the BFG were also at the event during the afternoon.

Stratford Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter, alongside Father Christmas, switched on the lights in front of a large crowd. The fun went on until 7pm, with families getting the chance to visit Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas at Bell Court.

Cllr Hunter said: “Switching on the Christmas lights alongside Father Christmas and Mrs Claus was such a joyful moment. The excitement and happiness in the town was infectious. The festive market added even more sparkle, and I want to thank everyone who contributed to making the evening so special.

Stratford Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The charity Christmas tree on Bridge Street is a beautiful reminder of the incredible work the Shakespeare Hospice does.

“Saturday’s celebration shows what a caring, vibrant community Stratford is. I’m so proud to see the town come together in this festive spirit.”

This year’s display cost £70,000 and was made possible through the hard work of the Stratford Christmas Lights Committee. Stratford Town Council and local businesses contributed towards the display.

Tall was cool at the lights event.

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter and Father Christmas switch on the lights.

Father Christmas and Mrs Claus take a ride through Stratford.

