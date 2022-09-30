Christmas present appeal starts in south Warwickshire for children in Ukraine

STRATFORD residents are being asked to splash out on an extra Christmas present and make a child in Ukraine smile.

The scheme is run by a charity ‘Aid for Ukraine’ which operates out of Stratford and Leamington and has strong links to a group of nuns in Ukraine.

Sisters from the Congregation of St Joseph have thrown open their doors to people seeking shelter from the war.

They have also run summer camps and family days to help children after millions have been forced to flee from their homes.

So many children in the Ukraine have been impacted by the war. Photo: iStock

The nuns will upload information about what individual children in their care would love for Christmas.

Whenever a resident buys a present for a child, they can then take it to one of the drop-off points in Stratford, Banbury, Leamington.

From there, it will be collected and delivered to the nuns in Ukraine, who will make sure every child they care for has a present to open when Christmas comes.

The charity’s supporters include Polish Centre secretary Dawid Kozlowski, Martyn Edwards of Stratford Fishing and Outdoors and Ukrainian businessman Alexander Pochkun, who has close ties to Stratford.

Once the presents have been opened, the nuns and children plan to make ‘thank you’ cards, which will be sent back to Stratford and other south Warwickshire residents.

Dawid told the Herald: “As a result of the war in Ukraine, many children are orphans or are living in poverty.

“This Christmas, we want to give these children a little piece of joy.

“We’re asking people to help us send presents that will help these children’s dreams come true, in a small way, this Christmas.”

The appeal is being run across south Warwickshire.

One of the drop-off points is Stratford Fishing and Outdoors on Timothy’s Bridge Road.

Martyn, who runs the shop, has reeled-in hundreds of pounds from customers and angling clubs to help Ukrainians suffering under the Russian invasion which began on 24th February.

The charity, which runs out of the Polish Centre in Leamington, has helped raise money to pay for hundreds of Ukrainian children to go on summer camps in Shepitivka and Lubar.

It also raised enough to pay for a 14-year-old boy, Ignat, to have eye surgery after he was diagnosed with a condition that, if left untreated, would have caused him to go blind.

Most recently, the team has bought and delivered ambulances to the war-torn country and electric generators which are vital as power lines are often down.

For more information about how to donate a Christmas present for the appeal, see Facebook and search for the Polish Centre in Leamington or go to www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington.