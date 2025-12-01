Christmas Parcel of Hope Appeal aims to raise £4,000 to support Stratford families in need

A £4,000 fundraising campaign was launched today (Monday) - the first Christmas Appeal for Stratford Foodbank.

Called A Parcel of Hope, the charity is urging the district to help support families facing hardship this winter.

The appeal also highlights how the foodbank, which is based at the Fred Winter Centre on Guild Street, can help with more than just food and will support clients in other areas of their life, providing welfare and debt advice.

It gives the real life example of a woman called Joanna who fled domestic abuse and arrived in Stratford with nothing, but was helped by the foodbank.

The foodbank has helped victim's of domestic abuse get help to rebuild their lives.

“I stood in January with my daughter, crushed by the weight of our reality,” she said, “but when we arrived at the foodbank, my shame lifted. I could breathe, my child could eat and for the first time in years, someone saw me.”

With the support of the foodbank, Joanna was able to find housing, manage her finances and start her life afresh.

Asher Deakin, foodbank manager, said: "Christmas should be a time of joy and hope, but for families like Joanna’s it can be overshadowed by fear and uncertainty.

“When Joanna arrived in Stratford with nothing, the foodbank was there to provide food and practical support. Thanks to the generosity of our community, she found safety and dignity.

“This Christmas, your kindness can bring the same hope to others.”

To donate to the appeal, which runs throughout the festive season, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/aparcelofhope Donations will help provide emergency food parcels for people in need across Stratford.