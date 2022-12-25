Christmas messages from across South Warwickshire

The Rev Patrick Taylor,

Holy Trinity Church, Stratford

The Reverend Patrick Taylor outside Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson H17/4/21/7491. (53779436)

Christmas is a time when things are covered up. For me, the greatest joy of receiving a present lies in the anticipation of guessing what is under the wrapping paper. The world is covered in darkness more than daylight at this point in the year. When we look around us at the state of the world at the moment, we might feel that God must be either absent, indifferent or hidden from us.

Christmas reminds us that God is actually with us but we miss it because God comes in ways we don’t notice or expect. As a friend put it recently when reflecting on the accounts of the birth of Jesus in the Bible, “God appears and nearly everyone is looking the other way”. Only a few, unexpected people notice what’s happening: young parents who have been forced to leave their home, some low-paid labourers on the fringes of society (as shepherds were in those days) and some wacky star gazers who were prepared to set out on a difficult journey to see if they had really unlocked a mystery. The birth of Jesus brings to light things once hidden in darkness.

God’s nature is uncovered in Jesus and in him we are invited to discover the true nature of who we are, and who we are meant to be.

May I wish everyone God’s blessing this Christmas. My prayer is that we can all uncover a little more of who we are meant to be in 2023.

Glen Burley

Chief executive

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust

Glen Burley, chief executive at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust. Photo: Mark Williamson. H8/3/18/4877. (61375632)

As I look back on 2022 it has been a year of significant challenges but there is also hope in exciting new opportunities.

The last few years have been difficult, responding to Covid-19 and now the reality for a lot of people facing a cost-of-living crisis, which we know will impact on our communities and staff. This will have a direct impact on demand for health services, as we know that social factors can significantly impact on a person’s health and wellbeing.

This is why we are passionate about working with partners to tackle health inequalities and address the wider determinants that can cause ill health. Helpfully recent NHS reforms provide a greater opportunity to do this.

Fortunately, we are coming out of the pandemic. But the consequence is that we are seeing the highest demand for NHS services ever. We know that without change this isn’t sustainable. At SWFT we champion innovation and continually drive improvements, so we are looking at how we can work with partners, utilise technology and develop pathways to ensure we are providing the right care to meet the growing needs of our populations.

I want to use this piece as an opportunity to thank everyone who supports the NHS. We have amazing staff who I am so privileged to work with but there is also a wider network of volunteers, charities, community groups and other colleagues in health and social care that play such important roles in keeping people happy and healthy. Without all of these people, the NHS would not be able to provide the services it does.

Enjoy the festive season and please help us by looking after yourselves, relatives and neighbours as much as possible.

Cllr Mark Cargill

Chairman

Stratford District Council

Mark and Kathryn Cargill. Photo: Mark Williamson A29/5/22/2377. (61375716)

Christmas is coming and the geese are getting fat. Well, those living indoors that is. Avian flu can be devastating for our farmers but that is only one of many problems besetting society.

At Christmas, our thoughts go to all those people who are not going to have a happy time, like those in Ukraine. But we must not forget our residents here. The year ahead is going to be tough and we will all need to pull together to get through it. Employment may be high meaning more people in work but that is of no comfort when the cost of everyday items keep rising so quickly.

Gloom and doom. Well, not quite. I am fortunate in my role to see another side of our society. People volunteering to help others in many ways. We are seeing warm hubs springing up, community food banks and one I really like, community fridges, distributing food that would have otherwise gone to waste or landfill. People all over are benefitting, yes, in small ways, but ways that matter.

Two churches have now invited me to their toy service where generous parishioners bring a toy for a child that would otherwise have had no presents to open on Christmas day. A small act of giving that will make a big difference to struggling families. For me, that is Christmas.

I wish you all a Happy Christmas and a much-improved new year.

Tracey Sheridan

CEO

The Shakespeare Hospice

Tracey Sheridan, CEO at the Shakespeare Hospice (61375757)

This Christmas, I pay tribute to all of The Shakespeare Hospice’s staff and volunteers and thank them for their support during what has been another eventful year.

Since starting with the hospice in September, I have been amazed by the high standards of care and support that they have demonstrated.

I would also like to thank our community of amazing supporters who have continued to fundraise and sustain us throughout 2022. Your support has enabled us to continue providing care and support within the local community.

Our patients, their loved ones and carers are at the heart of everything we do. Post-pandemic, we are delighted to now be in a position to welcome them all back to the hospice here in Shottery. From January, work will also begin on enhancing and developing our courtyard, once again, making it a place of quiet reflection for those that need it.

As 2023 approaches, we will continue to work collaboratively with local health and social care services, so that we can continue to provide the highest standards of care and support.

The current political and economic climate poses significant challenges but, thanks to our wonderful team of staff and volunteers, I am confident that we can meet these challenges head on and help the hospice go from strength to strength.

From all of us here at The Shakespeare Hospice, our patients and their loved ones, we wish you all a happy Christmas and peaceful new year.

Debbie Tedds

Chief constable

Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire’s new Chief Constable Debbie Tedds. Photo: Mark Williamson L15/6/21/0379. (61375726)

It has been my privilege during my first year as chief constable of Warwickshire Police to be present and be a part of numerous award presentations that have recognised just a few of the incredible individuals who live and work in Warwickshire. I am particularly touched by those I have presented to members of our community whose actions have benefitted so many. To me, this is what underpins the true meaning of Christmas – kindness, empathy and compassion.

As with many years gone by, 2022 has been a true rollercoaster of events, marked with moments of significant sadness and celebration. We have faced some significant demands and calls for service, new policing challenges from the likes of protracted protest activity and we proudly played our part in the successful policing of national events around The Queen’s funeral and the incredible Commonwealth Games hosted across the West Midlands region.

While policing nationally has rightly been held to account, from my wide engagement with communities in Warwickshire I’m pleased that the majority of our communities continue to have trust and confidence in your local officers and force.

Policing has never been such a challenging role, but we are a force going from strength to strength, consisting of record high numbers of officers and receiving independent recognition for examples of true acts of public service, transparency, legitimacy and integrity.

Like your household, policing is facing continuing pressures on its budget, but we remain committed to using every penny of public money in the most efficient and effective way.

The spirit of the festive season costs nothing and continues to be at the heart of policing in Warwickshire – we are here to help and I’d encourage each of you to this year fill our communities with kindness and peace.

On behalf of everyone at Warwickshire Police, I hope you have a safe and wonderful Christmas and a fantastic new year.

Erica Whyman

Acting artistic director

Catherine Mallyon

Executive director

Royal Shakespeare Company

Royal Shakespeare Company Erica Wyman, deputy artistic director, right, and Catherine Mallyon, chief executive. Photo: Mark Williamson R54/10/21/9963. (61531447)

2022 has been for all of us a year of contrasts, of great joy and deep sadness. We have all continued to deal with the impact of the pandemic, of the cost-of-living crisis and being aware of war, strife and the impact of extreme climate in so many parts of the world.

At the same time it has also felt like a return to some sort of a new normal and we have experienced profound feelings of togetherness with all our communities.

We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone: whether you’ve come to see a show here, worked with our learning or creative placemaking and public programmes departments, or just popped in for a coffee, you are always welcome.

We were of course saddened by the death of our Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. It felt important to open our theatres to the town for her funeral so we could come together to mourn the passing of this remarkable sovereign.

We were so pleased to be able to present a full year of wonderful productions including the completion of our cycle of history plays in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and a popular festival in The Other Place. We have toured the country and continued to develop our work with children and young people, schools and communities throughout England. A highlight was our Playmaking Festival featuring a wide range of Stratford schools. All demonstrably delivering on our mission as a Theatre and Learning Charity.

It’s been equally heartening to see packed theatres enjoying A Christmas Carol in Stratford and My Neighbour Totoro and Matilda The Musical in London. Many of you may remember Matilda The Musical starting its life in a snowy Stratford-upon-Avon and it has recently celebrated its 11th birthday and 4,000th performance in the capital.

Looking ahead to next year, we’ve already announced a season of five Shakespeare titles for Stratford, starting with The Tempest in January.

We’re also delighted to be re-opening our much-loved, and newly refurbished Swan Theatre with a new adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Hamnet, directed by Erica. Further announcements will be made in the new year.

In June we begin another chapter in the history of the company, as Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey take up their roles as the RSC’s new co-artistic directors. We are looking forward to them becoming part of Stratford life.

From everyone at the RSC, we hope you enjoy the festive season, and we look forward to seeing you in 2023.

Nadhim Zahawi

Stratford MP

Nadhim Zahawi MP.

Merry Christmas to residents of Stratford-upon-Avon and the broader SoA constituency.

We all like to observe Christmas in our own way, whether it is attending the Victorian Christmas market or simply spending quality time with friends and family.

As we come to the end of another year, it is a time to reflect. 2022 will be a year remembered for the return of war to Europe with Putin’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. However, in this dark time where we have seen the worst of humanity, we have also seen the best in Volodymyr Zelensky’s commitment to the Ukrainian people and the outpour of international support to protect this sovereign nation.

I am especially proud of our community, who have done so much, from fundraising to sponsoring Ukrainians seeking refuge here in the UK.

As we look to the new year, we must remain resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people.

I also look forward to what 2023 can hold for our community. SoA is a place where we can come together to support each other and celebrate our successes and I have been inspired by the many local business owners and community groups I have met in our constituency recently.

The new year means new opportunities and resolutions and, of course, if there is anything I can do to assist you as we head into 2023, please do not hesitate to email me at constituents@zahawi.com.

Philip Seccombe

Police and Crime

Commissioner

Philip Seccombe (61375787)

The Christmas and new year period is always a very busy time for policing and this year will be no different. However, we head into the festive period with more of those police officers than we have had before, all working tirelessly to help keep communities across Warwickshire safe.

There’s the promise of more to come too in the New Year, with numbers set to hit 1,100 for the first time in the force’s long history.

Across the district in Stratford it means police will be working in all manner of roles, from neighbourhood policing to the patrol teams who respond to 999 and 101 calls, those working to combat organised criminals and rural crime, plus others in vital roles protecting the vulnerable from harm. They are backed by a strong team of police staff who provide the support the front line needs to be able to keep Stratford and its surrounding areas safe.

Equally, the many services I commission and fund to help support victims will be working hard to ensure that anyone who has been affected by crime gets the help they need to cope and recover. For the staff at Victim Support, to those at Refuge, Barnardo’s, RoSA and the Blue Sky Centre, plus the many other organisations across the county which help improve the lives of victims, the festive period sees a continuation of their usual high quality support.

I want to thank all of them for the work they have done in 2022 and which will continue undiminished over Christmas. And on behalf of everyone at the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, I want to wish all the readers of the Stratford Herald an enjoyable festive period and a safe and prosperous new year.

Cllr Gill Cleeve

Stratford mayor

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61531618)

The Christmas season tends to be a time for connecting with loved ones near and far, it’s a time for traditions old and new, but most of all it’s the season for hope.

While I know it might not feel like we have a lot to be hopeful about right now, as 2022 was another tough year – and we don’t know yet what 2023 will bring us, we do know that as a town and a community we can get through this together, just as we did during the pandemic.

As residents of Stratford-upon-Avon you have many reasons to be proud.

During my first six months as mayor, I have witnessed neighbours helping neighbours, community groups coming together, sharing warmth, compassion and generosity – not just at Christmas but year-round.

In the new year and throughout the year to come, let’s continue to make a difference. Whether by lending a hand to a neighbour, shopping from local businesses or volunteering for a cause we believe in, let’s live out the values that unite us. Better days are ahead – and we’ll reach them, together.

From my family to yours, here’s wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.”

Olivia Hatch

Shipston Green Party

Olivia Hatch, Shipston Green Party. (61360812)

2022 brought a deluge of bad environmental news: record heatwaves, Pakistanis killed by flooding, the UK named one of the most nature-depleted countries by Natural History Museum ahead of UN Climate conference, our High Court ruled the government’s climate change strategy unfit for purpose, compounded by approval of a new Cumbrian coal mine.

As we shiver indoors, wishing the million homes built since 2015 were properly insulated, and that onshore wind farm planning restrictions had been relaxed in time to deliver cheaper fuel bills, here are some positives to rally behind:

Renewables are on track to become the largest global electricity source by 2025

Mini forests are being planted across the UK. Five hundred are being planned by Earthwatch by 2030

£625,000 awarded by Warwickshire County Council from its Green Shoots fund to environmental projects countywide

Stratford cares: 1,765 people took part in the Great Big Green Week in October

Monthly Repair Cafés were launched by Net Zero (Stratford’s climate hub) and Stratford Town Trust

Let’s make 2023 the year we make future generations proud of us by forging a sustainable future.

Here’s a date for your diary to help make a difference: 21st April. This is when a coalition of environmental groups are joining outside the Houses of Parliament to demand the government take a more coherent and dynamic approach to the climate and ecological emergency.

Cllr Andy Crump

Portfolio holder

Fire and rescue and

community safety

Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Andy Crump.

Well, what a challenge this year has been for Warwickshire’s amazing fire and rescue service.

The summer brought huge challenges, with temperatures hitting record highs while drought conditions and flash flooding made our outside world more hazardous. Our firefighters have scarcely been busier attending incidents and they did their usual excellent job.

But while there were more incident responses as crews protected our communities, information and education was being pumped out too – and, yes, the pun was intended – by our prevention officers, warning communities about the hazards of barbecues, open water swimming and all the other dangers hot weather can bring. We had a busy year but who knows what it might have looked like without their invaluable work?

I’m going to take a leaf out of their book in the lead up to Christmas and deliver some special messages.

Please don’t leave candles unattended, check your Christmas tree lights and keep the tree moist so that its needles don’t dry out.

As the cold sets in, make sure electric blankets and any appliances used to heat your homes are safe. Some weird and wonderful ways to cheaply heat homes are being promoted on social media.

Please treat these with utmost caution.

Drive safely and be mindful of conditions.

And finally, lest I forget, here’s the most important message. Have a safe and happy festive season and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be with you, come rain or shine, in 2023.

Take care and thank you for your on-going support of our service.