Stratford’s Christmas Markets will have plenty of festive charm without the mayhem of last year’s overcrowded event, promised organisers this week.

The markets will be held over the next two weekends: 7th and 8th; and 14th and 15th December (Saturday 12-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm).

Waterside and Bridge Street will be closed to traffic during the markets take place, as well as a number of other road changes.

Organisers Stratford district and town councils in partnership with LSD Promotions took the decision to make some changes to last year’s market - which took place over four days - after crowding and traffic issues caused havoc as around 200,000 people descended on the town.

As well as being split over the two weekends, in the hope traffic is reduced, it’s also abandoned its Victorian theme in favour of “a festive blend of seasonal charm and thoughtful new features, promising an unforgettable experience for all”, according to LSD.

Bridge Street was packed with visitors to the Stratford Victorian Christmas Market last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

They added: “This year’s market layout has been redesigned to make it easier than ever to navigate Stratford’s beautiful historic streets and enjoy all the festive offerings.

“With a focus on three key streets, this revised layout helps create an enjoyable experience for everyone while keeping traffic flowing smoothly around the town.”

With 200 stalls on Waterside, Henley Street and Bridge Street, the markets remain some of the largest in the West Midlands.

The entertainment line-up, LSD said, includes performances from schools and choirs, Shakespeare’s Morris dancers, a stilt walker and a DJ.

Roads fully closed will be:

Bridge Street

Waterside

There will also be changes to traffic flow in:

High Street (one way towards Barclays Roundabout, and no parking)

Union Street (no parking)

Wood Street will be open both ways, but egress will be down Union Street only as there will be no vehicular access to other streets.

Sheep Street will be open, but Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) measures will be in place adjacent to Waterside.