THE winners of best Christmas lights in Warwick district for 2021 have dedicated this year's display to Annabel Greenhalgh.

The Christmas lights at The Corner House in Heathcote, Warwick. (61322403)

Annabel, a Year 7 student at Alcester Grammar School, died suddenly on 14th October.

One day she complained of severe stomach aches and was taken to A&E, the next day, after being discharged from Warwick Hospital, Annabel died.

The Christmas lights at The Corner House in Heathcote, Warwick.

Distraught parents Josie and Craig want the memory of their daughter to live on and have set about two fundraising causes for Birmingham Children's Hospital and The Fluency Trust.

As part of Annabel's legacy, The Corner House, Tamora Close, Heathcote, has created a fantastic Christmas lights display in her memory.

The Christmas lights at The Corner House in Heathcote, Warwick.

Mark Roberts told the Herald: "Annabel went to nursery school with my daughters, and being a fellow Warwick Gates resident, it was our honour to dedicate our lights this year to the memory of Annabel.

"She loved the lights and used to call it the ‘Home Alone’ house. Each year we put on the light display and collect for a local charity, having raised thousands over the last few years, via just giving pages and a coin chute on the fence.

"This year in memory of Annabel, we are collecting for Birmingham Children’s Hospital."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cornerhouselights2022.