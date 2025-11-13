THE festive season is nearly here, with many people regarding the turning on of Christmas lights as the start.

These dates are coming fast across south Warwickshire and beyond, with the Stratford Christmas Lights switch-on taking place this Saturday (15th November).

Alcester The switch-on in Alcester will take place on Sunday 23rd November at 4pm by St Nicholas Church. There will be live music from Alcester Victoria Silver Band and refreshments provided by Alcester & Bidford Rotary.

Bidford

TBC. We’ll print details in the Herald when we get them.

Chipping Campden

The annual lights switch-on in Chipping Campden will be on Saturday 6th December, during the town’s annual Christmas Market. The high street, town square and market hall will be filled with festive stalls from 12pm. The lights will then be switched on at dusk.

Stratford Christmas lights switch-on last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Kineton

The annual Victorian Evening takes place on 28th November, 6pm-8pm. Many of the village’s organisations will have stalls at the event, selling a variety of goods and gifts.

Henley

The festive fun gets under way in Henley High Street at 4.45pm on Saturday 29th November. The lights get turned on at 5.30pm. Organisers have encouraged people to wear their Christmas jumpers and stay for the mince pies.

Shipston

The Shipston Victorian evening will play host to the lights switch-on in the town. On Friday 5th December, from 5.45pm until 8pm, there will be music, choirs and a range of activities to make it a fun night for all. There will be carol singing led by school choirs, Shipston Town Band and Cotswold Choir. Stilt walkers and balloon artists will also be in town, so keep an eye out.

Southam

Southam’s lights event gets under way at 3pm in the town centre on Sunday 30th November. The big switch-on is at 5pm, with a selection of school choirs singing throughout the afternoon and evening.

Father Christmas played by Cllr Chris Mills welcomed children including Lewie Arnold, aged six, and his sister Lola, four, to his grotto at Kineton Victorian Evening Christmas market last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford

There will be entertainment on stage, at the top of Wood Street this year, from 1pm and the all-important switch-on at 5.30pm on 15th November). Expect to see Father Christmas and perhaps a cast member or two from the RSC’s festive show, the BFG.

Elsewhere, the RSC said its BFG attraction will go live when the Christmas lights are switched on, offering families the chance to wander through a sparkling Christmas Tree Trail and discover a magical BFG-inspired installation and free activities.

Wellesbourne

On Saturday 29th November at 6.30pm. The event starts at 5.30pm with Christmassy stalls at the village hall bringing the festive fun.