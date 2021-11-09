Christmas shoppers are being warned to shop local and start early, if they want to avoid empty shelves and out-of-stock notices.

With the country suffering from supply-chain delays caused by coronavirus and post-Brexit rules, leading supermarkets have warned they may not be able to offer enough online shopping delivery slots.

And the bottleneck at ports, which means shipping containers are not being unloaded fast enough, plus the lorry driver crisis means there could be shortages of some festive foods.

To add to these woes, a number of the UK's biggest toy retailers have warned that delays at UK ports will make it harder for parents to track-down this year’s must-have toys and games.

Here in Stratford, independent retailers are also feeling the pressure in the run-up to the festive season.

Shopping at Stratford's Christmas market in pre-Covid days

Traditional Christmas best-sellers at High-Street based Wilfreds include chocolate bars, luxury truffles, sugared almonds, sugar mice, fruit-flavoured jellies and Brazil nuts.

Manager Sarah Louise Edwards said: “We’re struggling to get certain products. I don’t know whether that’s due to manufacturing issues or what, but some stuff has been out of stock for about three months now and nobody can tell us why.

“Bits and pieces are slowly coming back in, and we’ve been able to get a few of the items that have been out of stock but it’s anyone’s guess as we get nearer to Christmas, what will be available and what won’t. We’ll do our best to meet demand but obviously if the supply isn’t there, we can’t pass it on to the customers.”

Mike Bonner, owner of Timeless Tales in Henley Street which specialises in Beatrix Potter themed gifts and toys, said he’s constantly being told ‘temporarily out of stock’ when trying to order Peter Rabbit figurines.

He said: “A lot of our stuff is made in the Far East. Manufacturers and wholesalers haven’t been making or ordering as much from there, because they didn’t know if everything was going to be open or closed. Now we’re all open and they’re flooded with orders, they can’t get it to the shops.

“I’ve been after Peter Rabbit, Mrs Rabbit, Jemima Puddleduck and Mrs Tiggywinkle soft toys since before the summer and they’re only just starting to come through now.

“It’s going to be a palaver getting the stuff you want, because it’s just not turning up to where it’s meant to be. There’s such a backlog what with the pandemic and Brexit.”

Bonds emporium on Evesham Road is owned by husband-and-wife team Richard and Zoe Biggs, is well-known for its festive displays of accessories and decorations.

But Zoe cautioned Christmas this year will be different.

Richard and Zoe Biggs of Bonds Lifestyle, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson B68/10/21/5165. (52712987)

She explained: “I ordered Christmas stock a year in advance and had in my head what the displays would look like but then it became apparent in the summer that we weren’t going to get hardly any of it – I’m getting one third of what I was expecting.”

The couple fear the situation may carry on for at least a year, pointing to the fact that shipping container rates have tripled from $6,000 to $20,000.

It’s not just shoppers who will be hit by shortages, brides-to-be may find the dresses they’ve ordered don’t arrive in time, says Lynette Turner of Boho Bride Boutique.

Lynnette said: “The issue is 90 per cent of the fabrics used in dresses come from the Far East, in places like Vietnam and China. There’s a huge demand for wedding dresses and because everything is back to how things were, factories are at full capacity but then they’re struggling with social distancing, dealing with Covid-19 cases or closing because there’s not enough workers.”

She also flagged-up delays with wedding accessories such as shoes and veils.

Lee Osborne, development manager for Coventry and Warwickshire at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said small shops and businesses will be working “flat out” between now and Christmas to overcome all the obstacles.

And he had this advice for shoppers: “We would also encourage local communities across Stratford and the surrounding areas to play their part too - we’re urging everyone to think small first and buy local this festive season.”

Some experts are taking a more optimistic view and believe the supply chain crunch may have eased by the time the festive shopping season is in full swing.

Dr Zulf Khan, curriculum lead for operations and supply chain management and Associate Professor at Coventry University’s Business School, said: “I wouldn’t say it’s perfect, you’re still going to get delays and shortages but we’ve known about this problem for a couple of months now, so a lot of retailers have been proactive by ordering early. There shouldn’t be a major issue.”

But he did warn there may be shortages of certain items, such as electronic goods, because of problems with electronic chip manufacturers based in the Far East.

Andrew Opie, director of Food and Sustainability at national retail trade body the British Retail Consortium, said: “The HGV driver shortage has already led to some gaps on shelves, and the situation may become more challenging in the run up to Christmas. "Retailers are doing everything they can to protect their customers, prioritising the food and other products necessary for everyone to make the most of the festive season.”