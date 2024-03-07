A DECISION on the format of this year’s Victorian Christmas market in Stratford remains up in the air, though spreading it across two weekends remains the hot favourite.

That approach – highlighted in last week’s Herald – was backed by the district council’s cabinet on Monday but discussions are ongoing with the other partners in the event, the town council and LSD Promotions which runs it.

The market forum which brings together these three met on Tuesday and further meetings are planned before a decision is worked out how to address the concerns raised by last year’s event across the dates that are chosen.