Christmas competition: Win tickets to see The Snowman at the Birmingham Rep

Festive magic comes to the Birmingham Rep in the new year when The Snowman returns for a limited season.

The theatre is offering one lucky Herald winner a family ticket for four to see the show on 7th January.

The much-loved magical, live stage show, created at The REP in 1993, tells the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman comes miraculously to life on Christmas Eve.

Featuring a dazzling array of colourful characters including dancing penguins, a beautiful snow princess, wicked Jack Frost and, of course, Father Christmas himself, The Snowman is a treat for all the family and a perfect introduction to theatre and dance for the very young.

The production, which features the music of Howard Blake who wrote the show’s additional music whilst backstage at the theatre, is the longest running Christmas show in English theatre history and has delighted audiences for over 25 years.

Inspired by the film directed by Dianne Jackson and produced by John Coates, The Rep’s production of The Snowman features choreography by Robert North, direction by Bill Alexander, design by Ruari Murchison, lighting by Tim Mitchell and unforgettable music and lyrics by Blake, including the timeless Walking in the Air.

The Snowman runs from 6th to 9th January. Tickets start from £16.50 and can be booked at www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on.

To be in with a chance of winning answer the question below and email to arts@stratford-herald.com with the subject line ‘Snowman competition’ and include full name and contact details.

In the event that the show is cancelled, the winner will be offered tickets to an alternative show.

How many costumes are used in The Snowman?

Fascinating Facts

Each performance requires 42 people to bring The Snowman to life – 17 dancers, five musicians and 20 stage crew. A total of 60 costumes are used for the show, and each one was hand made in The Rep’s wardrobe department.

Each of the 11 Snowman costumes took 1 week to make, and use more than 11 miles of white net.

265 individual props are used in the show.

The Snowman is the longest running Christmas show in English theatre history.