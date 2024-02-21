See full set of high res photos at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

STRATFORD’S Holy Trinity Choir have lent their vocals to the soundtrack for new play Ben and Imo, which opens at the Swan tonight (Wednesday, 21st February).

Written by Mark Ravenhill and directed by Erica Whyman, the two-hander play explores the relationship between Benjamin Britten and Imogen Holst.

The Holy Trinity choir pictured during the RSC rehearsal held last Friday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

Explaining the choir’s involvement, a spokesperson for the RSC said: “In the play the character of Imo arranges for a choir from Aldeburgh (the town where Britten lived and worked with Imogen Holst on Gloriana) to perform some carols for Ben a couple of days before Christmas.

“We thought it would be a great idea to approach one of our local choirs to record the carols that will be used in the production.