Chipping Campden residents face battle of the bulge over ‘danger wall’

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 05:07, 31 July 2023

RESIDENTS of dream new houses in Chipping Campden are seeing their worst nightmare unfold as structural and legal worries over their properties mount.

The homes are part of the development of 34 houses at a former Chipping Campden School site built in collaboration with Duchy Homes. The honey-coloured stone houses sold from around £450,000 to almost £2 million, while 13 of the houses were more affordable and available to keyworkers at the school.

The profit from the homes enabled the school to build the £4m Cidermill Theatre.

