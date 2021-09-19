Criminals who broke into Chipping Campden Fire Station and stole a number of pieces of essential life-saving equipment are being hunted by the police.

The burglary occurred during the early hours of Tuesday morning (14th September), with the police called to the scene shortly before 1am after a member of public had spotted men entering the building, loading items into a car and leaving at speed.

Upon searching the building it was discovered that three hydraulic cutters, commonly known as the ‘jaws of life’ had been taken.

The lifesaving cutters are commonly used to cut through metals and can rescue people from vehicles after collisions.

The offenders are believed to have left in a 59 plate light blue or silver Audi and drove in the direction of Top Road.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has offered reassurance that it has robust arrangements in place to temporarily replace this equipment and ensure that there is no interruption to the level of service provided to the community.

Investigating officers at Gloucestershire Constabulary are asking anyone who saw what happened or has CCTV/dashcam footage to please get in contact.

Information can be submitted on the following online form by quoting incident 19 of 14 September: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously