CHILDREN at Great Alne Primary School got to meet Commonwealth Games mascot Perry the Bull after winning a song-writing competition.

Perry’s sports day visit was part of the school’s prize after winning a Severn Trent competition called Top of the Drops, which gave pupils the chance to create a song about hydration and the importance of water.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Year 5 and 6 pupils worked hard on producing their own song and we won the prize, which included going to a recording studio for the day and being treated like rockstars.

“After the last couple of years, the kids absolutely loved this treat day out and were over the moon with the way their music video has turned out.”

Perry at Great Alne School. (57491357)

They added that Perry’s visit was a special experience for the children as he posed for photos and took part in the sports day activities.