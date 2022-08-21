YOUNG people have again fallen ill after entering the River Avon near to the Old Bathing Place.

Stratford dad James Madden said five children had fallen into the river during the recent hot spell while paddleboarding and became ill afterwards.

He said: “The children were paddleboarding from the Fisherman’s Car Park upstream when they all fell off, If the river is not safe to swim in then there should at least be a public notice stating this to make people aware that the water is of poor quality.”

Although the children have now all recovered, Mr Madden said they had been sick and unwell for 48 hours.

Fisherman's Car Park in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson F24/7/21/2971. (49673968)

A year ago, also during a heatwave in the summer, three teenagers similarly became ill after swimming at the same spot. Christian Lewis-Medard, then 17, became so ill that he was rushed to hospital.