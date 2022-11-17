EIGHT children from south Warwickshire have talked about what helped them through the grieving process as part of Children’s Grief Awareness Week which starts today (Thursday).

Each of the eight children are currently receiving support from The Shakespeare Hospice’s Children and Family Support Service (CAFSS) and attend a workshop at the hospice in Shottery.

Poppy, 11, Ellie, 11, Hannah, 10, Elyse, 10, Millie, 10, Emily, 8, and Fliss, 9. (60690347)

Fliss, aged 9 from Alcester, lost her dad in June 2021.

She said the workshop is help as “at school there is no one else who is in my situation”.

Fliss added: “The other children here know and understand how I feel. I can have fun and talk to other people who might have lost their mum or dad.”

The aim of the week is to raise awareness of bereaved children and young people, and show how free, professional support can make the world of difference to their future.

This year’s theme is “What helps?”.

Jo Sparrow, young people’s and family practitioner at The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “Children and young people grieve just as much as adults, but they often show it in different ways. Reactions may vary greatly as children absorb and process information in different ways at different ages.”

She added: “CAFSS is available to children and young people aged five to 18 who have had a sudden or expected bereavement or are facing the loss of someone close to them who has a life-limiting illness. Together our team offers a flexible and personalised service to support each child and young person, recognising their own individual needs.”

For more information, visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk/children-family-support-service.

N You can hear each of the children’s stories during Children’s Grief Awareness Week on The Shakespeare Hospice’s Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShakespeareHospice.