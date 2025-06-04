A NEW children’s role play café is coming to Stratford.

Mini Valley Kids gives children the opportunity to learn through play and will have a range of different experiences within a ‘role-play village’ that they can enjoy. Amongst the ‘village’ businesses will be a post office, beauty salon, an ice cream van and a farm shop. The ethos of the venue is centred around giving children a spark of creativity through imaginative play. A vets, fire engine and even a grand theatre are also planned along with a construction site and hospital.

The area has been designed for children under eight, but owner Cassie Love, 35, believes parents will enjoy their time at the village, which is in Drayton Manor Drive on the edge of Stratford, just as much with a coffee shop also on site.

Mini Valley Kids owner Cassie Love outside the post office where children can role play.

Mum-of-four Cassie, who is from Kent originally but has lived in Bidford for the past 16 years, said: “Mini Valley Kids is more than just a play space, it’s a relaxed, clean and comfortable home from home and we hope that parents in Stratford and the surrounding areas will love our play café and want to return time and again with their little ones whilst they still love to play.

“Role play really is such a wonderful learning and development tool with so many positives to shout about.”

She added: “Soft play is what I call steam valve play, so it’s for charging around, burning off lots of energy, whereas role play is a little gentler but it can tire them out by using their brain power. They will use their brains a lot and capture their imaginations and by carrying out these role play activities it’s a lot more educational.”

Mini Valley Kids owner Cassie Love visits the 'farm shop'

The process of putting together the play centre has been a challenging yet rewarding one, Cassie said. “It’s definitely put my project management skills to the test. I have never done anything like this before. My background is mainly in production and sculpting and art. It’s been a labour of love in the department of designing.

“We’re getting a lot of followers on our Facebook and Instagram sites. We’ve got a lot of messages coming through asking for the opening date and we’ve had birthday parties enquired about – we’ve booked one birthday party, and we’ve also had influencers reach out to us, which is really good as we need that sort of interest.

“Lots of people are very interested. It’s just a case now of getting some of the finishing touches ready for opening.”

Mini Valley Kids will open in Unit 15, Drayton Manor Drive, on 16th June.

Play sessions can be booked through the company website in the coming weeks at www.minivalleykids.com.

