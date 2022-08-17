Home   News   Article

Warwickshire Police child protection services criticised in recent report

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:26, 17 August 2022
 | Updated: 06:27, 17 August 2022

DELAYS in following up on missing children and not passing on vital information quickly enough are putting children across the county at risk, a new report warns.

The damning verdict on Warwickshire Police child protection services, published on Friday {Fri Aug 5}, is also highly critical of the way children are treated in police custody.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), which carried out the investigation in February, has called for immediate improvements.

