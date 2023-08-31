Home   News   Article

Families see red over the way the Green Bus Company has suddenly pulled routes

By Gill Oliver
Published: 09:25, 31 August 2023

HUNDREDS of schoolchildren have no way of getting to school next week, after crucial bus services were axed.

Fuming parents have been left scrambling to sort out the school run, after the Green Bus Company withdrew its services a week before the start of term.

In an email sent minutes before midday on Bank Holiday Saturday, chief executive Ian Mack broke the news that the Green Bus Company will not operate bus services during the 2023-2024 academic year.

