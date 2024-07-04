Chef Gordon Ramsay’s birthday message for Stratford 108 year-old Dorothy Unitt

A RESIDENT at a care home in Stratford received a royal visit and gave valuable life advice as she toasted a very special milestone.

Dorothy Unitt celebrated her 108th birthday with a special visit from the King’s representative, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox, at Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, and shared her secret to living a long life – to follow your heart and chase your dreams.

Dorothy was born in Sutton Coldfield on 18th June 1916. Later in life she moved to Birmingham, where Dorothy met and married her husband, Bert, and they were happily married for 15 years. Together they had a daughter, Sheila, before he died.

Moving to Solihull, Dorothy met her partner Maurice and they moved to Stratford together, spending 50 years married. Dorothy now has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy turned 108 at Ambleside

Dorothy’s career saw her work as a clerk in the Rover car factory, and her hobbies have included daily walks, gardening, reading and going to St Andrew’s Church, Shottery.

Dorothy said: “The most valuable lesson I’ve learnt in 108 years is to follow your heart and chase your dreams.”

Advising the younger generation Dorothy added: “Keep active and walk and walk some more.”

The team at Ambleside prepared the home for the special day and adorned the walls with balloons and banners. The day was complete with a visit from Mr Cox, a birthday cake prepared by the head chef and a special birthday message from Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef recorded a video in which he talked about having lived in Stratford, sent Dorothy lots of love and called her a “living legend”.

Dorothy’s daughter, Sheila, and son-in-law, Richard, also attended the celebrations, after the team at Ambleside collected them from Middlesbrough. Dorothy was thrilled and said: “Wishes do come true even at 108.”

Gordon Ramsay wishes Dorothy a happy 108th by video.

Charlotte Levin, manager at Ambleside, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Dorothy’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Ambleside, and we all had a lovely time acknowledging this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Dorothy’s 108th birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life and to have so many special guests. Seeing the smile on her face when her daughter and son-in-law arrived was priceless.”