Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Cheers! Wilmcote Beer Festival was a roaring success

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 20 September 2024

THE fourth Wilmcote Beer Festival was a roaring success with ten ales, two ciders and an export larger on offer.

Last weekend’s three day festival had something for everyone to enjoy at Wilmcote Village Hall and attracted a good gathering of beer lovers.

Organisers and helpers, including Steve Marshall, front, at the Wilmcote Beer Festival which featured 11 beers and two ciders. Photo: Mark Williamson
Organisers and helpers, including Steve Marshall, front, at the Wilmcote Beer Festival which featured 11 beers and two ciders.                                        Photo: Mark Williamson

Steve Marshall, one of the festival organisers said: “In addition to the great selection of drinks, festival-goers were treated to a variety of delicious home-cooked food, including a barbeque, cream teas, and sandwiches. Wines and spirits were also available for those looking for something other than beer. Friday night was a huge hit, with the most beer sales of the weekend.”

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE