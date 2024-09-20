Cheers! Wilmcote Beer Festival was a roaring success

THE fourth Wilmcote Beer Festival was a roaring success with ten ales, two ciders and an export larger on offer.

Last weekend’s three day festival had something for everyone to enjoy at Wilmcote Village Hall and attracted a good gathering of beer lovers.

Organisers and helpers, including Steve Marshall, front, at the Wilmcote Beer Festival which featured 11 beers and two ciders. Photo: Mark Williamson

Steve Marshall, one of the festival organisers said: “In addition to the great selection of drinks, festival-goers were treated to a variety of delicious home-cooked food, including a barbeque, cream teas, and sandwiches. Wines and spirits were also available for those looking for something other than beer. Friday night was a huge hit, with the most beer sales of the weekend.”