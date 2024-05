PEOPLE power in Cleeve Prior has led to the village pub reopening months ahead of schedule.

Villagers are battling to keep their beloved pub open and are have a lunched a campaign to raise enough money to buy it.

Looking for investors … Kings Arms steering group members including Brian Williams, front. Photo: Mark Williamson

Thanks to the efforts of residents in Cleeve Prior to buy the Kings the early reopening is seen as a big boost to the community’s chances of actually achieving their goal but there’s still a lot to be done.