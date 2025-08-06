THE TEAM at the Red Lion in Long Compton have double reason to celebrate this month.

Not only have co-owners and real-life partners Lisa Phipps and Sarah Keightley tied the knot, but their pub has also won a coveted national award.

Dressed in stunning white outfits, Lisa and Sarah got married at Mickleton Hills Farm on 5th July and are not long back from a honeymoon in Mykonos.

The Red Lion was named ‘Best pub and bar’ in Warwickshire at an award ceremony held in London.

Lisa & Sarah on their wedding day. Photo: Heather Rees Photography https://www.heatherreesphotography.co.uk/

The pair have spoken in the past about how when they first came to the pub in 2004, they intended to stay only two years but they fell in love with the community and are still there more than 20 years later.

Since they took over the lease of the 18th-century Grade-II listed former coaching inn in December 2023, they’ve renovated the pool room, so it doubles as a private dining or event space.

Under their watch, the business is also now more eco-friendly, with EV charging in the pub carpark and from working with Grundon, they’ve slashed the amount of waste sent to landfill.

The pub’s fortnightly quiz, which runs from October to March, raises money for local and national charities.

The Red Lion team won Best Pub and Bar in Warwickshire

It’s also known for its relaxed atmosphere, dog-friendly culture and garden with children’s playground.

Sarah, who’s head chef, has won plaudits for the high quality of the food and the pub has consistently good reviews for food and customer service.

Lisa said: “Our team work incredibly hard to ensure that everyone who visits The Red Lion has a great experience.

“We are so proud of everything we have achieved together and are looking forward to continued success in the years to come.

“We are so proud to have won Best Pub in Warwickshire - it's testament to the hard work of our amazing team.”



