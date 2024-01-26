Cheers! The rare wine glass that sold at auction for almost £10k

A WINE glass, which remained miraculously unbroken for 314 years, sold for an eye-watering amount during a record month for a Cotswold auctioneer.

Adrian Rathbone, associate director of auction house Kinghams, based in Moreton-in-Marsh, said: “We ended a good year on a high in December with record prices achieved across the board in our fine and decorative arts auction.

This wine glass sold for nearly £10,000.

“One of the highest single prices realised was for an unassuming wine glass. Dating from the Queen Anne period, circa 1710, the heavy baluster wine glass boasted a conical bowl with a single air drop to the lower stem. Measuring just 18cm high, the glass had been consigned by a client having a sort-out of unwanted possessions.

“Our glass specialist identified as rare, and it received much pre-sale interest from collectors and connoisseurs of wine-related antiques and glass enthusiasts. Estimated at £500-800, strength in the market saw it soar to an eye-watering £9,750.”

Adrian added: “With the new year well under way, what better time to have a de-clutter and find out the true value of your antiques and collectables.”