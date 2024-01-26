Cheers! The rare wine glass that sold at auction for almost £10k
A WINE glass, which remained miraculously unbroken for 314 years, sold for an eye-watering amount during a record month for a Cotswold auctioneer.
Adrian Rathbone, associate director of auction house Kinghams, based in Moreton-in-Marsh, said: “We ended a good year on a high in December with record prices achieved across the board in our fine and decorative arts auction.
“One of the highest single prices realised was for an unassuming wine glass. Dating from the Queen Anne period, circa 1710, the heavy baluster wine glass boasted a conical bowl with a single air drop to the lower stem. Measuring just 18cm high, the glass had been consigned by a client having a sort-out of unwanted possessions.
“Our glass specialist identified as rare, and it received much pre-sale interest from collectors and connoisseurs of wine-related antiques and glass enthusiasts. Estimated at £500-800, strength in the market saw it soar to an eye-watering £9,750.”
Adrian added: “With the new year well under way, what better time to have a de-clutter and find out the true value of your antiques and collectables.”