FOR the first time in over a year, Stratford’s Red Lion pub is back and open for business.

The official grand opening of the Warwick Road pub took place on Tuesday (September 23rd) with a ceremony officiated by mayor of Stratford cllr Dani Hunter. Members of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford Upon Avon BID and chair of Stratford District Council Kate Rolfe were also in attendance to mark the opening of the pub.

Over recent months, refurbishments to both the inside and outside of the pub have taken place. Fresh paint to the inside and a new seating area are amongst the features that have been spruced up ahead of the opening.

Stratford mayor Dani Hunter was invited to cut the ribbon to reopen the Red Lion pub. She was pictured with manager Ritesh Shetty and entertainers. Photo: Mark Williamson

At the launch, Heartwood’s Operations Director Sam Woo Heartwood gave a speech in which said how the company was proud to be a small part of a “historic town” like Stratford. There was a focus on the food side of the pub, with Sam confirming £160,000 has been spent on the kitchen alone.

After this speech, cllr Hunter took to the floor and welcomed Heartwood Inns and all of its staff to the town. The last part of the formalities was then to cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the pub.

Heartwood, which is formerly the White Brasserie Company and has links with celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, purchased the Red Lion from Whitbread Brewery in August 2024 and it has been closed since in order for development to take place.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing this iconic pub back to life in a truly special town. Following a sympathetic refurbishment of the bar, restaurant and the spectacular garden, we are proud to be joining this vibrant and historic community.”





