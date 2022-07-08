Cheer on the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay in Stratford - timings for the visit

TIMINGS have been released for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay visit to Stratford and Gaydon.

The relay, which is in celebration of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will pass through the district on Friday, 22nd July, arriving firstly at Gaydon with a visit the British Motor Museum at 9.57am.

The Queen's Baton (57847517)

Three batonbearers will be joined by The Queen's 1953 Land Rover Series 1, which accompanied Her Majesty and Prince Philip on a six-month Commonwealth tour soon after the coronation.

The procession then moves to Stratford where the first batonbearer will start the relay through the town at 10.51am, beginning at the outdoor gym.

The route, which will involve nine batonbearers, will go around the Rec to the new bike track (at 10.56am) where Heart of England Mencap will be showcasing one of its free accessible bike sessions.

The baton will then be carried around to the Avon Boating chain ferry (11.09am) to cross the river and onto the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (11.17am) where there will be a photo of the baton with representatives from Forest of Hearts, who have recently worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company to create a Forest Garden in The Dell.

Batonbearers will then go along Waterside, up Bridge Street and finish in Henley Street by the Shakespeare statue at 11.29am.

The event also includes, from 10am till noon, the chance to try some Everyone Active equipment on the Rec.

Baton bearer relay (57847389)

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder with responsibilities for leisure at Stratford District Council, said: “This is such an honour for Stratford-on-Avon district to be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay, especially with the Commonwealth Games on our doorstep. We are looking forward to celebrating its arrival and giving it a warm welcome.”

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and cheer on the district’s batonbearers.

The baton relay, which will have travelled the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, finishes at the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28th July.

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr.