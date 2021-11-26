Campaign group Stratford4Europe, the local branch of the European Movement, took part in a national day of action last Saturday.

The group set up a stall in Henley Street and invited those passing by to give their personal opinions on Brexit on the ‘Brexitometer’. This asked a number of open questions, including whether they had noticed any benefits from Brexit and whether they would vote to rejoin the EU – the responses where then collated on a colourful display.

Stratford4Europe on Henley Street. (53228273)

Stratford4Europe on Henley Street. (53228270)

Of those that took part, 13.6 per cent had voted to leave the EU, while 76.5 per cent said that they voted to remain.

Perhaps unsurprisingly this was reflected in the findings of the Brexitometer, with 81.2 pre cent saying they would vote to rejoin the EU.

Stratford4Europe spokesperson John Cain said: ”On the face of it this appears to show overwhelming support for rejoining the EU however it was clear that there was a greater willingness on the part of remainers to take part than leavers, many of whom verbally expressed their disagreement with the proposition but were unwilling to indicate their views on the Brexitometer despite being encouraged to do so.”

The Herald is looking for local people who maintain that leaving the EU was a good idea for an upcoming news feature. If you would like to take part email news@stratford-herald.com