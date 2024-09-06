Home   News   Article

Cheap meat warning after theft of sheep in south Warwickshire

By Richard Howarth
Published: 09:02, 06 September 2024

IF an offer of cheap meat looks too good to be true – it could well be the result of a spate of sheep rustling.

And farmers are urging consumers not to risk it, for the stolen lambs could have been slaughtered illegally for the chance to sell them on for a quick profit.

In the first of two high-profile incidents, 22 lambs aged around six months old were stolen from fields between Loxley and Wellesbourne. Warwickshire Police said this happened between 12th and 25th July.

