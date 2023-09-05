Home   News   Article

Wootton Wawen tree crash leads to calls for speed limit cuts

By Simon Woodings
Published: 15:00, 05 September 2023
 | Updated: 15:50, 05 September 2023

ROAD safety is now a priority in Stratford district.

Excessive speed and careless driving continue to cause accidents in rural communities but a series of traffic calming measures are now being considered with further action planned over the next few months.

Recently a red van crashed into a tree at The Dale, Wootton Wawen, just metres away from the village primary school in a 30-mph speed zone near the Alcester Road junction. An eyewitness reported three police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene around 2pm.

