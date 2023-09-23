Lawyer, writer and stalwart of the dramatic arts John Jennings has been lovingly remembered by all those who knew him after his sad death aged 85 on 2nd September.

Born and raised in Quinton, Birmingham, he was the first in his family to go to university. After attending King Edward’s School, he read law at Birmingham University before taking articles in the city and joining distinguished law firm Eversheds.

John Jennings

Recalling his career, his partner Juliet Grundy said: “He was the head of probate and trusts. The little old ladies apparently loved him he took care of them so well. Like everything in his life, he looked after the details, and had a strong sense of what was right – moral standards that ran through all aspects of his life.