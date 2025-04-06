Charles Mulraine - tributes to a Stratford sportsman with a love of the arts

THE eldest of the three Mulraine brothers whose names illuminated the Stratford sporting scene for many years, has died at the age of 86.

Charles Mulraine was born on 12th December 1938 and alongside younger brothers Richard and Robert was brought up in Stratford.

He attended Broad Street School before going to KES, where he went on to become head boy and captain the cricket and rugby teams.

He also demonstrated his breadth of talent by taking on the role of Henry V in a school play.

His enthusiasm for the school was lifelong, serving as a governor, while also being a keen supporter of its Old Boys association.

He went on to study English at Trinity College, Dublin, once again making a name for himself in the cricket and rugby sides and in the latter instance, qualifying through his father, to have a trial for the Irish side.

But it is his long association with Stratford cricket and rugby that will be remembered by many, with him also playing golf at Stratford Golf Club, going on to play at Leamington GC, where he also spent a year as captain.

In his professional life, he worked for a PR company in London before establishing his own business PRA Communications in Leamington which he ran for many years.

Leamington also saw an outlet for his love of the arts, being a director, chairman and president of the Loft Theatre.

The theatre issued its own tribute, saying: “He directed nine productions from 1971-1981, but principally focussed on organisational roles in managing the theatre.

“He contributed significantly in shaping the Loft’s history, stepping back in the early 2000s.

“He was a true driving force behind many milestones achieved by the Loft and will be missed by all those who knew him.

“We have so much to thank him for.”

He and Ann had three children, Sean, Anna and Justin, and two grandchildren, Jack and Issy.

His brother Richard said he had enjoyed his retirement and following a short illness, passed away on 10th March.

There is a private family funeral.