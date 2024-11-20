Charity tractor run inspired by toddler to return to streets of south Warwickshire

A TWO-YEAR-OLD will be the brightest star in a sparkling parade through Stratford.

The festive charity event, which includes more than 40 tractors and trucks decked in fairy lights, is the second organised by Ulrike ‘Ully’ Dale, whose grandson Reece was born with a cleft lip and palate.

Last year Ully and family raised just under £4,200 for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA), and they’re hoping to beat that this time around. They also want to carry on raising awareness of the condition.

Reece, who lives in Meon Vale, was born with a cleft lip, bilateral palate, gum notch and affected nose and has already had surgery. His first operation was at just six months of age, and the second before his first birthday.

Reece, above. Photos: De Villiers Photography

The 26-month-old will need more surgery including a bone graft when he’s older, and is likely to need long-term speech and language therapy.

Ully, who lives in Lower Quinton, said the family are learning sign language to help with his communication skills.

She said: “Reece is doing OK – he’s such a happy little boy. After reading his story last year, quite a few people contacted us to say their child was born with cleft, so hearing about their experiences and sharing ours has been helpful.

“But there’s still a huge need to raise awareness of the condition.”

This year’s three-hour event on 30th November kicks off just after 5pm from Lower Quinton, calling at Meon Vale, Long Marston, Welford and Luddington on the way to Stratford town centre.

Ully with one of the tractors. Photo: De Villiers Photography

Coming into town via Evesham Road, it goes through Rother Street, Wood Street, Bridge Street and Bridge Foot before heading out again via Banbury Road, the Armillary sculpture and then on to Ettington and Pillerton Priors.

Carrying on through Oxhill, Whatcote, Fulready, Halford, Tredington, Shipston, Darlingscott and Ilmington it finishes up at Admington.

Reece won’t be the only VIP on board, as rumour has it Santa might be hitching a ride.

As well as CLAPA, funds raised will also go to Prostate Cancer UK, following Ully’s father-in-law’s death from the disease last year.

Local companies have generously supported the event – DW Clark Drainage is lending three John Deere tractors, while Stratford-based designer photographer Emma-Jane De Villiers created the posters and artwork.

Ully said: “The feedback from last year was fantastic and helped us make it even better, including adding more destinations and going through Stratford town centre, this time around.”

“Please come and support us on the 30th – donate on the day or scan the QR code now.

“We’d also love to hear from anyone who can volunteer an hour of their time to help out on the night.”

The deadline to register a tractor or truck is 18th November, contact: christmastractor9@gmail.com and to donate, visit www.gofundme. com and search on ‘Charity Christmas Tractor Truck Run 2024’, scan the QR code on posters or chip into the cash bucket collection on the night.

When to watch:

5.05 Lower Quinton

5.10 Meon Vale

5.20 Long Marston

5.30 Welford

5.45 Luddington

6.00 Evesham Road

6.08 Rother Street

6.12 Wood Street/Bridge Street

6.15 Bridge Foot

6.15 Banbury Road

6.20 The Armillary sculpture, Banbury Road

6.35 Ettington

6.42 Pillerton Priors

6.55 Oxhill

7.02 Whatcote

7.05 Fulready

7.16 Halford

7.22 Tredington

7.31 Shipston (via Portabella)

7.50 Darlingscott

7.56 Ilmington

8.05 Admington