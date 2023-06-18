HEARTLESS vandals went on an overnight wrecking spree in Alcester High Street last week which included smashing the door at The Shakespeare Hospice.

Angry residents have slammed the mindless vandalism which left a trail of destruction and included damage to planters in front of shops and offices.

The repeated attacks on property were not confined to the town centre as more shattered glass was found on nearby roads. It’s understood the incidents occurred last Friday night going into Saturday morning.