Charity shops were preparing to open within government guidelines this week.

The Air Ambulance, Shakespeare Hospice, Cancer Research, Oxfam and British Heart Foundation are all planning to open Stratford district shops from Monday, although many are offering pre-booked drop off slots, so check ahead first if donating.

The Air Ambulance head of retail Gemma Ingram said: “We’re aware that our supporters may have been holding onto donations for a few months now, and with trading starting again next week, we wanted to give people in Warwickshire an opportunity to drop off their items in a Covid-secure way using a pre-booked appointment system.”

The enforced closures of The Air Ambulance Service stores during the pandemic have seen the charity - which operates the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, and national Children’s Air Ambulance - lose over £2.2 million in income, so these donations are a vital source of income for the charity to continue its lifesaving service.

But despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, to date the charity has continued to provide crucial frontline support to the NHS by attending an average of 10 potentially lifesaving missions every day throughout the crisis.

“As a charity, our mission is clear – to continue to provide critical care and lifesaving support to the NHS – but to do this we need the support of people within our communities now more than ever before."

